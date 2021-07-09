Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,070,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $141.43. 113,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,889. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

