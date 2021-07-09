Quantitative Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.92. The company had a trading volume of 163,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.97. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $447.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.70.

