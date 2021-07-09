Quantitative Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,335 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,061,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,046 shares of company stock worth $14,016,305. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.34. 21,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.76 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

