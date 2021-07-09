Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys 4,173 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $142.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,639. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

