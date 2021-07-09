Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys 62,651 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 151.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,651 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,659. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,185 shares of company stock valued at $27,107,802. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

