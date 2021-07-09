Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,276 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,571 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.95. 59,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,341. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

