Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 227,924 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 227,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 646,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,542,813. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.