Quantitative Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 158.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after acquiring an additional 389,184 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.52.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,801. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.69. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

