Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 289.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of JOYY worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JOYY by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,187 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth about $88,938,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in JOYY by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,235,000 after acquiring an additional 869,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $54,506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth about $45,758,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.39. 13,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,361. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

YY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.