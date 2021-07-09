Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 110.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.64.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

