Quantitative Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

