Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $17.29 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,000. McDonald’s comprises 1.5% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

MCD traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $234.67. 51,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.15. The firm has a market cap of $175.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $182.62 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

