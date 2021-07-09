Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $5 Million in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,851 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,874,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,792,000.

BATS IGV traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $396.05. The company had a trading volume of 517,657 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.72.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

