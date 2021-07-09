Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.20. The company has a market capitalization of $623.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

