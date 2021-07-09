Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,894 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,000. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $650.90. 370,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,350,602. The stock has a market cap of $627.03 billion, a PE ratio of 652.81, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $270.26 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,925 shares of company stock valued at $69,658,602. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

