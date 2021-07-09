Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,292 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 498.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.00. 5,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,520. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.14. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.64.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.