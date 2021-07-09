Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,491 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Evergy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,857 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.19. 5,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,060. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.53. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

