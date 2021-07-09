Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 96,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,633. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.