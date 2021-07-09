Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 42,121 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,161. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

