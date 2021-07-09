Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,393 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,000. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $4.77 on Friday, reaching $2,505.65. The stock had a trading volume of 33,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,917. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,383.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,545.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

