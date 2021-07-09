Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 20,165 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,165 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $234.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.09. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

