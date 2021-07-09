Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 271,744 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,744 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 78,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

