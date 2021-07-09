Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $3.61 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.41. 6,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,686. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $190.67 and a one year high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

