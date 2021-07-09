Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,733 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy by 4.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Best Buy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Best Buy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.33. 30,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,469. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,771.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

