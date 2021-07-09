Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after buying an additional 88,248 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after buying an additional 128,969 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,479. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.29 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

