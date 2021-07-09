Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 167,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,485,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 64,571 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EWA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 247,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,765. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

