Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

NYSE KSU traded up $8.35 on Friday, reaching $271.14. The company had a trading volume of 35,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

