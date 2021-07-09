Quantum Resistant Ledger Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.44 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $15.44 million and approximately $451,790.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,174.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,130.81 or 0.06422970 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.32 or 0.01499085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00400193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00150632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.69 or 0.00629072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00418928 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00335078 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,374,922 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

