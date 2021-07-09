QuickSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.41 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $473.96 or 0.01416719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $75.72 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00046350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00120879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00163730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,422.94 or 0.99904284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.42 or 0.00939835 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

