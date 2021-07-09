QunQun Price Up 2.6% This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, QunQun has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $278,722.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

