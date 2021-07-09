Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Quotient Technology worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QUOT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

QUOT stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $986.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $83,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,657,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,829,829.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,535 shares of company stock worth $670,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

