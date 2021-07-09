Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,028 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Radian Group worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,351 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,626,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,938,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,254,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,663 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,009,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,878,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 290,668 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,046.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,176.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

