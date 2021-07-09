Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 233.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Radius Health worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Radius Health by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Radius Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of RDUS opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47. Radius Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

