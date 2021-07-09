Radix (EXRD) Market Cap Reaches $93.07 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Radix has traded up 12% against the dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $93.07 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

