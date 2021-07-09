Rage Fan (RAGE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,907.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $496,575.85 and approximately $2,907.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,359,661 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

