Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Hits $0.0137

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $13,429.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00122056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00164886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,400.68 or 0.99805673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.72 or 0.00937423 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

