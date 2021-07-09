Rally Market Capitalization Reaches $102.42 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $102.42 million and $941,102.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 203,430,940 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

