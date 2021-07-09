Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $487.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.03. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.