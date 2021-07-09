Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.76

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 16899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

PACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ranpak by 363.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ranpak by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ranpak by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

