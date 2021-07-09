Rapidz (RPZX) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 2,512.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 2,057.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $25,230.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00055172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00896045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005217 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

