RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RAPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $44,931.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $65,880 and sold 12,379 shares valued at $294,960. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 194,538 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.05.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.