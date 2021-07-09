Rarible (RARI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.96 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $46.43 million and $3.96 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for about $10.56 or 0.00031542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,398,023 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

