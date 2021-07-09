Rate3 Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.05 million and $76,434.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00055407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.00907491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00089617 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

