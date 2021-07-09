Raven Protocol Price Up 31.5% Over Last 7 Days (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $5,221.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00046413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00121926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00164566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,430.99 or 0.99790976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.68 or 0.00936322 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.