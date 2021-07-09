Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.83 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $40,451.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,174.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,130.81 or 0.06422970 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.32 or 0.01499085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00400193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00150632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.69 or 0.00629072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00418928 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00335078 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

