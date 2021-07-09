Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.95.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,262,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,960,000 after acquiring an additional 158,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,837,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 977,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.