Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$1.85 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AOT. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

TSE AOT remained flat at $C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 219,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,690. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$447.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascot Resources will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

