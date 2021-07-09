Raymond Joseph Tesi Sells 5,649 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $113,092.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INMB traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.94. 63,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.49 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.72. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.76.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

