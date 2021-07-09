Raymond Joseph Tesi Sells 5,649 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $113,092.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:INMB traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.94. 63,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.49 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.72. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.76.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About INmune Bio
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
