Rayonier Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,076 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,019% compared to the typical volume of 275 call options.

Shares of RYN stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,949. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

