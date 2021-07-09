Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.54.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company.
In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.53. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of -47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
