Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.53. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of -47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

